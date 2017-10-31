Photo: Transformer caterpillar flips over to become a scary snake

Well if it isn't the ol' snake-mimic caterpillar! Otherwise known as Hemeroplanes triptolemus, this shape-shifting larva of a sphinx moth has one of the dandiest of tricks to perform when feeling threatened. It flips up its back section to reveal a perfectly rendered snake face, complete with white spots acting as the reflection of light. Incredible! It also mimics snake behavior with actual darting gestures. If I were a bird, I'd stay so far away.

Thank you to photographer Andreas Kay who took this remarkable photo in the Amazon rainforest near Puyo, Ecuador.

(See more of these masters of mimicry here: 10 spectacular caterpillars that look like snakes.)

This updated post was originally posted in 2016.