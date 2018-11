Our photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

In the fall, Townsend’s chipmunks live on acorns, huckleberries, maple seeds, thistle seeds, grain seeds, grass, roots, and conifer seeds – what a nice feast! They are also shy and elusive, making this shot by photographer Mark Heatherington all the more special.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.