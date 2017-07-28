Photo: Tiny tree frog tries out his puppy-dog eyes

This rough skinned green treefrog is just too cute for words. Photographed by Andreas Kay in the rainforest of Ecuador, it's as if the tiny frog has been taking lessons in pleading from a nearby puppy.

In reality, the bulging eyes of most frogs allow them to see in front, to the sides, and partially behind them; eyes near the top of the head allow frogs to see a range of almost 180 degrees. So while we're sitting here thinking what a cutie this guy is, he's scoping out the whole scene, preparing to leap away at the first hint of danger.

