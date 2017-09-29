Photo: Tiny tree frog needs his own cartoon

If you've ever wondered where animators get their ideas, really they need to look no further than the natural world. Case in point? This wonderfully bright and expressive treefrog, Agalychnis hulli, photographed by Andreas Kay at the Reserva Ecológica Tamandua in Ecuador. You can practically hear his little cartoon voice, right?

