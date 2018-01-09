Photo: Tiny purple beetle meets an ant

So many natural wonders, both large and small, take refuge in the remote reaches of the world. Take for instance this cute and exquisite purple beetle who has just encountered an ant. The photograph was taken by Andreas Kay, who also took some video footage which you can view below. Andreas writes:

"This cute little beetle was filmed in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. It is about 6 mm in length and seems to belong to the genus Chlamisus in the leaf beetle family Chrysomelidae, Cryptocephalinae. Purple is a rare occurring color in nature. This is an example of the enormous richness and beauty of tropical nature. There are millions of different insect species on earth, but most of them remain to be discovered."

And see the rare cutie in action here:

