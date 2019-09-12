Photo: Tiny owl, prodigious personality

Our photo of the day proves that size doesn't matter.

Measuring in at a mere seven to nine inches, the northern saw-whet owl is one of North America's most petite owls, but that doesn't mean they demure in personality. Although these silent, stealthy birds are similar in size to the American robin, they are skilled hunters, and rarely seen by the likes of us humans. Lucky for photographer, Christina Anne M, she chanced upon one ... with camera in hand and ready! She says this is the "Cutest, smallest Owl I have ever seen," and we agree.

