Photo: Tiny leafhopper nymph is a king of color

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

What this tiny leafhopper nymph (Cicadellidae) lacks in size it most certainly makes up for in color. Look at that vibrancy! (Not to mention cuteness, sheesh.) You can see it even better in the accompanying video below, also taken by Andreas Kay, who is beautifully documenting the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest.

Note also how really tiny this nymph is: You can see its size in comparison to the tip of a ballpoint pen at the end of the video.