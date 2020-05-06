Photo: Tiny glassfrog is king of the rainforest

Our photo of the day shows the biodiversity of Ecuador.

They say that lions are "King of the Jungle," but since they don't actually live in the jungle, we think that that the title should belong to Teratohyla midas, the tiny yet mighty king glassfrog. The one pictured here was photographed by Andreas Kay in the rainforest of Ecuador, showing us yet again the incredible biodiversity of this tropical biome.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.