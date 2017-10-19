Photo: Tiny frog lives in a vanishing world

Photographer of this sweetest of tiny frogs, James H. Muchmore Jr., is working hard to help preserve Ecuador's Chocó region. The area is one of the most biodiverse places in the world, with 9,000 species of vascular plants, 270 species of mammals, 210 species of reptiles, 500 species of birds and 130 species of amphibians. It's a singular place with many endemic species, and under heartbreaking threat from deforestation – in fact, only 5 percent of the original forest remains.

Thankfully there are people trying to save the region, visit savethechoco.com for more and to help out before it's too late.

Muchmore is also involved in hosting a week-long class on creating a narrative for research and conservation missions, to be held in February at the Cocobolo Nature Reserve in Panama. For more information, visit: Social Media in the Rainforest

