Photo: Tiniest of birds roosts like a boss

The calliope hummingbird may be the smallest bird in North America north of Mexico, but that doesn't mean it's a shrinking violet. On the contrary, these colorful little globetrotters are the smallest long-distance avian migrants on the planet, traveling from the cool mountains of the northwestern United States and Canada as far south as Mexico, some travelling up to 5,600 miles a year! But for now, our little hummingbird seems content to be home tending to her nest in Cranbrook, B.C., where she was photographed by Tony LePrieur.

