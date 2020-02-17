Photo: Tiger moth caterpillar is the cutest of all

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

We have seen some pretty cute caterpillars in our day, but it's possible that none have been as cute as this one. Those tufts! That chapeaux! The little face! Adorable overload sequence begins now. Thank you to photographer Andreas Kay for capturing such a captivating cutie.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

