Photo: Three snowy egrets waiting on a log

I was going to say something about three snowy egrets watching the chicks go by – as in, you know, baby birds – but I didn't want anyone to take it the wrong way. Photographer Gerry Matthews, who captured this wonderful shot at Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, writes that this trio of dandies were looking for food. But don't you wish they were speaking a language we could understand? They're definitely having a pretty good conversation ... chicks or not!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

