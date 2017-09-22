Photo: Teeny tiny tree frog is barely bigger than a thumbnail

We don't know too much about this little (really little) guy, other than he/she is likely Pristimantis brevicrus and comes to us from the wilds of Ecuador, where Andreas Kay manages to take some truly remarkable photos. This frog is so tiny ... like bumble-bee size. Can't imagine getting a shot like this was very easy.

