Photo: Take a walk through a mossy spruce forest

Our dreamy photo of the day comes from Bohuslän, Sweden.

Wow, we should all be so lucky as to get to take a walk on a path as inviting as this. Photographed by Josefine S., she describes the shot as a trail through a mossy spruce forest, at Bohusleden section 8, between Grandalen & Bottenstugan in Bohuslän, Sweden.

While it makes sense that a walk in the woods might be good for the spirit, it also proves beneficial for the mind and body as well.

Consider this, from 5 ways nature boosts happiness, according to science:

The Japanese have a custom of taking a break for a walk in the woods. Called Shinrin-yoku – or forest bathing – the practice is proven to have a positive effect on health. One study on forest bathing revealed that forest environments promote lower concentrations of cortisol, lower pulse rate, lower blood pressure, greater parasympathetic nerve activity, and lower sympathetic nerve activity than do urban climes. Scientists think that the good stuff partly comes from breathing phytoncides like α-pinene and limonene, which are antimicrobial volatile organic compounds emitted from trees.

And even if you don't have a mossy spruce forest through which to traipse, even a walk in the park can have the same effect!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

