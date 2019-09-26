Photo: Sydney's big pretty fig trees

Our photo of the day reveals a Victorian favorite.

Fig trees serve as important sources of food for wildlife and have a crucial relationship with fig wasps, but they offer a lot for humans too – not the least of which is their sprawling beauty and generous offering of shade. The trees shown in this photo by Pete are Moreton Bay figs (Ficus macrophylla forma macrophylla) in Sydney, Australia. Pete writes:

"Recently this place was packed out with hundreds of thousands of people for the climate rally protest. A quiet and peaceful scene today, with few people around. The weather could not have been better.

This area was planted out by the Scot Charles Moore in the 19th century. He was a colonial plant collector and one of the more outstanding directors of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney. One of the favourite species of the Victorians was this tree, Moreton Bay Fig."

