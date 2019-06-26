Photo: Sweet little glass frog is all eyes

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Glass frogs may be best known for their transparent abdominal skin that reveals the secret workings of their organs. But this one, Nymphargus cochranae photographed by Andreas Kay, is all about the eyes. In general, the exuberant eyes of frogs allow them to see in front, to the sides, and even a bit behind them – not to mention adding to their charm.

