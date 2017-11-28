Photo: Sweet little chipmunk hides in the shadows

credit: John Chapman/flickr
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
-
1
Tesla owners are mining bitcoins with free power from charging stations, but most are mined with coal
-
2
This solar hydropanel can pull 10 liters of drinking water per day out of the air
-
3
'Swedish death cleaning' is the new decluttering trend
-
4
Forget Bitcoin; it's the blockchain that might change everything
-
5
How my husband and I plan to retire by 50
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
'Swedish death cleaning' is the new decluttering trend
It's not what it sounds like.
-
How to freeze food without plastic
Say good-bye to a freezer full of Ziplocs, Tupperware, and plastic wrap. There's ...
-
The problem with too many tote bags
Reusable shopping bags were a great idea -- until we all started drowning ...
-
Half-Tree House is a modern off-grid cabin built for $20,000
Partially supported by two trees, this contemporary cabin offers a quiet retreat from ...