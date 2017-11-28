Photo: Sweet little chipmunk hides in the shadows

As the smallest member of the squirrel family, chipmunks range in size, but some species barely surpass seven inches in length – making for a very cute little creature, as evidenced in this delightful photo by John Chapman.

Bonus factoid: Did you know that a single chipmunk can collect up to 165 acorns in a day? In two days, they can collect all they need for the entire winter. Industrious!

