Photo: The sweet gaze of an Eastern bluebird

Our photo of the day is pretty much picture perfect.

Photographer Karen K has captured such a sweet look in this Eastern bluebird. That said, perhaps that sweet look is more about lunch. These small thrushes can often be found perching with a view of open fields and meadows, looking for insects and other things to eat. Amazingly, they can sight their tiny prey from 60 feet or more. But regardless, whether hunting or musing, it's a wonderful shot.

