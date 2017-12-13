Photo: Sweet baby pelican basks in the mangrove

Our photo of the day comes from sunny North Palm Beach, Florida.

Pelicans are so wonderfully contrary; they are gangly and awkward like a modern-day pterodactyl, yet they fly and dive with such wonderful grace and alacrity. For the babies of the bunch, like this well-fed young brown pelican photographed by Bob Peterson, you can add a whole lot of cute to the mix. Look at that face! Bob writes that this guy is called Baby Huey, and describes the shot: "Huey, a well-fed baby brown pelican, resting in his red mangrove tree at John D MacArthur Beach State Park. Taken via kayak float by."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

