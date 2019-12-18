Photo: Swans create a wonky heart

Our photo of the day is 'nearly but not quite.'

There two swans a-swimming were photographed by David Genney who says of the photo, "nearly but not quite." He explains:

"You see all those amazing pictures of swans creating the heart shape with their necks that I had never seen before in real life. I didn't even realise these two were together until they were finishing the move resulting in the capture of the slightly distorted heart shape. By the time I raised my camera to take the shot they were already moving apart, hence my title. Maybe some other time."

But who says a heart needs to be perfect? Let's hear it for a wonky heart!

