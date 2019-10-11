Photo: Sleeping ball of swan

Our photo of the day is a lesson in limberness.

The essence of a swan is all elegance. The iconic, long-necked silhouette gliding through the water comes to mind; or maybe a stageful of ballerinas. But have you ever wondered how sans sleep? This photo by David Genney gives us a clue: All curled up in a safe and cozy ball.

