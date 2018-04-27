Photo: Swallowtail parks on the milkweed

Beautiful flower, pretty butterfly, cute face.

Butterflies are generally regarded for their beauty – the stained glass wings, the graceful fluttering – but sorry, look at this one's face. It's just really very adorable.

While milkweed is usually associated with the monarch butterflies who rely on it for laying eggs, swallowtails and others enjoy it for its nectar ... as this one photographed by Pictoscribe seems to be doing. So pretty. (And cute!)

