Photo: Sunset ignites the ice on Lake Ontario

Our photo of the day is a story of fire and ice.

The photographer behind the Flickr account, A Great Capture, didn't reveal very much about this photo, other than it was taken during sunset at Lake Ontario. But who needs descriptions? A scene like this needs few words other than "ahhhh."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

