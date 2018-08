Our photo of the day reveals the sun's flair for dramatic exits.

Photo contributor renato.arthood didn't provide many details about this glorious photo of the sun sinking into the horizon, but some photos don't need much description. Sunset, fiery sky, trees in silhouette? Say no more!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.