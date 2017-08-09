Photo: Sunrise turns Grand Tetons electric

Grand tetons

credit: Rollie Rodriguez/Flickr

Our stunning photo of the day does Wyoming proud.

Every mountain range should be so lucky as to look this stunning when draped in early morning sun! Thanks to Rollie Rodriguez for this spectacular scene of the Grand Tetons.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

