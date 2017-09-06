Photo: Sunrise on Shoe Lake

Shoe Lake

credit: Lloyd Alter

Lloyd Alter

Science / Reader's Photos
September 6, 2017

Shoe Lake in Muskoka, Ontario, is actually pretty important to two writers on this site. TreeHugger Katherine grew up here; TreeHugger Lloyd bought a tiny geodesic dome across the lake and met her here when she was much younger; Lloyd took this photo at about 6:00 AM the day before he left for the season, his unofficial end of summer.

