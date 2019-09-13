Photo: Sunrise Point lives up to its name

Our photo of the day comes from Washington's Olympic National Park.

While the colors may not be in perfect order, we can't help but admire the rainbow vibe that this lovely shot displays. Taken by Brandon Yoshizawa, the photo shows off Hurricane Ridge's aptly-named Sunrise Point in Washington's Olympic National Park. Every day should start like this!

