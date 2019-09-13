Reader's Photos
Photo: Sunrise Point lives up to its name
Driving green since 2004
Advertisement

Photo: Sunrise Point lives up to its name
1 of 1533
Sunrise point
credit: Brandon Yoshizawa / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Washington's Olympic National Park.

While the colors may not be in perfect order, we can't help but admire the rainbow vibe that this lovely shot displays. Taken by Brandon Yoshizawa, the photo shows off Hurricane Ridge's aptly-named Sunrise Point in Washington's Olympic National Park. Every day should start like this!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

1 of 1533
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
September 13, 2019

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2019 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved