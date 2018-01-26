Photo: Sunrise inspires lavender fog over Mono Lake

Nestled in California's stunning Eastern Sierra, Mono Lake is a welcome oasis in the dry Great Basin, offering an essential habitat for millions of migratory and nesting birds. It also offers sweeping panoramas for photographers, made all the better when the morning sun shows up to fill the sky with spectacle and create some condensation magic in the form of steam fog ... as seen in this beautifully meditative shot by Rollie Rodriguez.

