Photo: Sunray venus clam and friends

Our photo of the day comes from The Sunshine State.

Just because it is no longer summer doesn't mean that the beach stops working, as can be so nicely seen in this photo by Bob Peterson. Bob writes of the scene, a "Sunray venus clam (Macrocallista nimbosa) and scallop on the beach at Lovers Key State Park. On a good shell beach, every tide and every wave reshuffle the deck, constantly creating new and colorful compositions."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.