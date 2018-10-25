Photo: Sunlight conspires with the autumn leaves

Our photo of the day comes from the woods of Cornwall, England.

Photographer Andrew Hocking tells us the back story of this beautiful shot:

"Walking back to the car after my first visit to Golitha Falls (on the River Fowey near Liskeard), I saw this brightly coloured tree in the distance. It's orangey-yellow leaves caught my eye in a dark, gloomy corner of the woods.

By this time, it was 10.30 am, but the low autumn sunlight was diffused nicely by thin cloud. Upon reaching the location, the shafts of light from the sun piercing through the shedding trees was a bonus that I just had to include in the composition.

The felled trees and carpet of fallen leaves made for an interesting foreground with lead in lines towards the light."

