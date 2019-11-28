Photo: The subtle flamboyance of a wood duck

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero Lake, California.

Some creatures try to blend in with their surroundings, but a number of birds ... not so much – the most exuberant perhaps being the peacock. Hey, nobody said that vying for the attention of she-birds was easy. The wood duck, like the one here photographed by Sam McMillan at Atascadero Lake, California, falls somewhere in the middle. With the male's gorgeous plumage, they are among the most colorful of American waterfowl. Yet even with their distinctive look, they lean more toward elegant than over-the-top. All in a day's work for the wood duck.

