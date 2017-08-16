Photo: Strawberry cod is ready for her close-up

With lips that all of Hollywood would envy, Trachypoma macracanthus is about as charming as a fish can be. This photogenic cutie was given her chance at stardom thanks to photographer John Turnbull, who took the photo in the waters of Australia's Lord Howe Island.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.