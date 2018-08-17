Reader's Photos
Photo: Storm over Mt. Hood is a moody beauty
Green is the new green
Advertisement

Photo: Storm over Mt. Hood is a moody beauty
1 of 1321
Mt Hood
credit: Rollie Rodriguez/Flickr

Our photo of the day was taken from Trillium Lake, Oregon.

Did you know that Oregon's Mt. Hood is the second most climbed mountain in the world? It's easy to see why, what with its perpetually snowy peaks and 11 gorgeous glaciers. It also happens to be home to the only year-round ski resort in North America.

In this photo by Rollie Rodriguez, the vista looks a bit ominous, but that peek-a-boo of blue sky promises fair weather soon.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1321
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
August 17, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved