Photo: Storm over Mt. Hood is a moody beauty

Our photo of the day was taken from Trillium Lake, Oregon.

Did you know that Oregon's Mt. Hood is the second most climbed mountain in the world? It's easy to see why, what with its perpetually snowy peaks and 11 gorgeous glaciers. It also happens to be home to the only year-round ski resort in North America.

In this photo by Rollie Rodriguez, the vista looks a bit ominous, but that peek-a-boo of blue sky promises fair weather soon.

