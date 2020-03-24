Photo: Stop the presses, we've got fluffy owlets

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo County, California.

The world may be in the grips of a pandemic, but that doesn't mean spring is on hold ... as is so wonderfully illustrated by this photo taken by Sam McMillan of a great horned owl family. Look at those fluffy owlets; they're the baby birds we all need. Cornell Lab of Ornithology calls the great horned owl "the quintessential owl of storybooks," and we have to agree, cute babies and all.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.