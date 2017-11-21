Photo: Stinging caterpillar masters the quiff

Our well-coiffed photo of the day comes from the rain forest of Ecuador.

Like many a caterpillar, the larva of the stinging flannel moth packs a powerful punch – this one courtesy of the stinging hairs so artfully arranged on its body. We've seen all kinds of fuzzy, furry, funny-looking caterpillars before, but this creature photographed by Andreas Kay in Ecuador takes the cake for curious coiffure.

