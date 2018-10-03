Photo: Step into an Azorean dream

Our perfect photo of the day comes from Faial da Terra, Azores.

Since this is TreeHugger, we find it difficult not to swoon over any photo of trees. But then we see photos like this and all bets are off: Full-on weak in the knees. Josefine Karlsson took this gorgeous shot while traveling in Portugal's Azores islands. She calls it Azorean jungle perfection, writing, "The feeling you get when you find the p e r f e c t l i g h t." To which we reply, "The feeling you get when you see a photo like this."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.