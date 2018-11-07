Photo: Steller's jay is a stellar jay

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero, California.

Named after the German naturalist, Georg Wilhelm Steller, who recorded the beautiful blue bird in 1741, the Steller's jay is also known as the long-crested jay, mountain jay, and pine jay. As the only crested jay west of the Rockies, this beautiful one was photographed by Rick Derevan in California. Rick writes, "So, I've been spending lots of time in the backyard trying to get pictures of jays in flight. Here's a Steller's Jay shortly after takeoff."

