Photo: Steller's jay is a rhapsody in blue

Our photo of the day adds a splash of cerulean to the landscape.

Most of us are pretty accustomed to seeing the flash of assertive azure that the blue jay family brings to nature – but it never ceases to amaze me how exocitc these songbirds would seem if we were not so used to seeing them. Just look at the depth at that beautiful blue in this photo of a Steller's jay, taken by photographer Rick Derevan. With its vibrant hues and exuberant crest, this beauty might not seem out of place in a jungle or the rainforest; but we're lucky enough to have them throughout the evergreen forests of western North America. Lucky us!

