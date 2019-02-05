Photo: Stellar's jay dazzles in the rain

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero, California.

We may think that exotic birds in faraway places are the most fanciful, but when we stop to ponder those in our own backyards, ours aren't too shabby. Case in point, the stellar Stellar's jay, with its mighty crest and all of its shimmering gemstone blue. This beauty, set off by the mossy branch and rainy light, was photographed by Rick Derevan.

