Photo: Stars crowd the sky over Grant Lake

Our photo of the day comes from the dark skies of California.

Looking at this stunning star-filled photo by Rollie Rodriguez, taken at Grant Lake from California's June Lake Loop, you'd be hard pressed to know that 99 percent of the world's skies are victim to light pollution. Remarkably, two-thirds of Americans can't see the Milky Way from their homes. Fortunately the nighttime sky is a resource that is easily recovered, we just have to turn off the lights. And in the meantime, revel in some inspiration from photographs like this that show off the splendor that the sky has to offer.

