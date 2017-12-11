Photo: Squirrel!

The sweetest squirrel of all of Squirrel Land is surely the Eurasian red squirrel (Sciurus vulgaris), like this industrious cutie caught in the act of laying in supplies. Thank you to photographer Mike Friel for this charming critter.

