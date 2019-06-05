Photo: Squirrel shows off its stretch

Our photo of the day comes from Casco, Maine.

This squirrel has some reach! Who knew squirrels were so stretchy? Erik Bartlett, who took this wonderful shot, writes:

"I took this photo of a gray squirrel stretching out to reach a drink of water, and it was the first time I have seen it happen over many years. That water is meant for the birds, but I don't mind sharing."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

