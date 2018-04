Our photo of the day reveals that spring has sprung. Somewhere, at least.

Rumor has it that in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere, it is spring! If this gray squirrel among the daffodils is any indication, then we have proof. Thank you to photographer Rick Derevan for the seasonal confirmation.

