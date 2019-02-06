Photo: Squirrel basking in the winter sun

Our photo of the day is so very relatable.

Do squirrels ever take a moment from their never-ending tasks to just bask in the sun? In this photo by David Genney, it sure looks like it. But of course, photos can be deceiving. Maybe it was sleeping or caught mid-blink ... or maybe it just paused to revel in the warmth of the sun on a brisk winter day. You decide.

