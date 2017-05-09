Photo: Squirrel appears to present a poppy

Caught in the act! This California ground squirrel (Spermophilus beecheyi) looks like he is offering a flower to an unseen beloved; but photographer Mark Heatherington explains, "It appears that this cute little one was smelling a spring flower. Actually he consumed it. Never observed this before."



The curious incident of the squirrel and the poppy was captured at Brown Acres in Jackson County, Oregon.

