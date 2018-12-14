Reader's Photos
Photo: A squadron of pelicans lands for a nap
Sustainability made stylish
Advertisement

Photo: A squadron of pelicans lands for a nap
1 of 1390
pelicans napping
credit: Sam McMillan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero Lake, California.

Group animal names are endlessly endearing – a murder of crows, a shrewdness of apes, a parliament of owls – and pelicans get in on the fun too. So what do we call this cluster of white ones, photographed by Sam McMillan? Pelican collective nouns include a brief, a pod, a pouch, a scoop, and my favorite, a squadron ... even if this squadron has landed for a group nap.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1390
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
December 14, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved