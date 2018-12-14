Photo: A squadron of pelicans lands for a nap

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero Lake, California.

Group animal names are endlessly endearing – a murder of crows, a shrewdness of apes, a parliament of owls – and pelicans get in on the fun too. So what do we call this cluster of white ones, photographed by Sam McMillan? Pelican collective nouns include a brief, a pod, a pouch, a scoop, and my favorite, a squadron ... even if this squadron has landed for a group nap.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

