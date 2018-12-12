Photo: Spotted fawns pause in the dappled light

Our photo of the day comes from the Cascade Mountains in Oregon.

What a thing is must have been to happen upon these two precious fawns – those ears! And those sweet curious faces are just too much. Photographer Mark Heatherington notes that these young black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus) were photographed at Howard Prairie Lake in Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

This subspecies of the mule dear was first recorded by the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1804-06, and lives in the coniferous forests along the Pacific coast. Because their habitat has a mild climate, despite the cool temperatures and rain, black-tailed deer do not migrate because of seasonal changes like other mule deer subspecies do. Lucky them, if I had a nice spot in the beautiful Pacific woods, I'd want to stay put too.

