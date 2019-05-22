Photo: Spiny devil katydid is strange and adorable (video)

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Photographer Andreas Kay came across this fabulous spiny devil katydid wearing a crown of red thorns. He writes, "This is the spiny devil katydid, Panacanthus cuspidatus, eating a banana in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. With its powerful mandibles it can inflict painful and bloody bites to your fingers." He also was kind of enough to take a video so that we can see this exquisite insect in action. Enjoy!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

