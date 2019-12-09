Photo: Spider learns the zigzag stitch

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Spiders from the genus Argiope have a special trick when it comes to crafting their webs – they add a distinctive zigzag (or sometimes crisscross) pattern, like the one shown here photographed by Andreas Kay in Ecuador.

Scientists aren't exactly sure why the spiders do this, but they think that the reflective quality of the silk may serve to attract prey. As well, it may help to steer predators away. Either way, one thing is for sure – it would sure be nice if more spiders did this, as anyone who has walked face-first into an invisible web can agree.

