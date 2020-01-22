Photo: Someone's building a fancy nest

Our photo of the day comes from sunny Panama.

This little sweetheart was photographed by Robert Gates, who writes, "Busy building a new nest in Churuquita Grande, Panama. Reminded me of Snoopy's little pal, Woodstock." We love that curlicue twig and can only imagine what an ornate nest it might have helped to create.

